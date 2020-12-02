Global  
 

Sasha Obama Dancing Front and Center in Fun TikTok

TMZ.com Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Barack and Michelle Obama's youngest daughter's just like college-aged daughters all around the world ... because she's blowing up on TikTok. Former first kid Sasha is the standout star of one of those choreographed TikTok dance vids with a handful…
Former U.S. President Barack Obama's time in The White House put a hidden strain on his marriage to First Lady Michelle Obama.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published
Former U.S. President Barack Obama's time in The White House put a hidden strain on his marriage to First Lady Michelle Obama.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published

Former U.S. leader Barack Obama regrets not awarding Dolly Parton the Presidential Medal of Freedom during his time in office, because she "deserves" the prestigious honour for all her humanitarian work.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:40Published

Obama criticizes progressives for pushing slogans like 'Defund the Police' that can drive away moderates

 Obama said in a Snapchat interview that labels and ideology can turn off voters. "Socialism is still a loaded term for a lot of folks," he said.
USATODAY.com

Obama says it was a 'screw up' not awarding Dolly Parton the Presidential Medal of Freedom

 During a segment last week on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," the host quizzed his guest on why Parton didn't receive the honor under his watch.
USATODAY.com

