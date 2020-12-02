Taylor Swift Teases 'Love Story' Rerecord in Ryan Reynolds Match Ad
Taylor Swift is teasing her first rerecorded hit song ... in a hilarious new ad starring Ryan Reynolds as the devil. Taylor and Ryan teamed up to pimp the dating site Match, and the commercial features the singer's redo of her 2008 track, "Love…
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Taylor Swift American singer-songwriter
Love Story: Taylor Swift offers 'sneak peek' of new re-recordingsThe star has allowed her actor Ryan Reynolds to use a new version of the track in an advert.
BBC News
Spotify artist pages hacked by Taylor Swift 'fan'An apparent Taylor Swift fan defaced the artist pages for Lana Del Ray and Dua Lipa, among others.
BBC News
Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and Stephen Fry honoured at the Attitude Awards
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:59Published
Taylor Swift's "FOLKLORE" Sessions Coming To Disney+
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:40Published
Ryan Reynolds Canadian actor
Ryan Reynolds has hilarious response to petition for Vancouver street to be named after him
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:52Published
Ryan Reynolds says 'hard pass' to petition to name a Vancouver street after himOn Saturday, Ryan Reynolds hilariously responded to a viral petition created by radio host Kevin Lim to name a Vancouver street after him.
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources