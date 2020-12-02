Global  
 

Taylor Swift Teases 'Love Story' Rerecord in Ryan Reynolds Match Ad

TMZ.com Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Taylor Swift is teasing her first rerecorded hit song ... in a hilarious new ad starring Ryan Reynolds as the devil. Taylor and Ryan teamed up to pimp the dating site Match, and the commercial features the singer's redo of her 2008 track, "Love…
Taylor Swift Taylor Swift American singer-songwriter

Love Story: Taylor Swift offers 'sneak peek' of new re-recordings

 The star has allowed her actor Ryan Reynolds to use a new version of the track in an advert.
BBC News

Spotify artist pages hacked by Taylor Swift 'fan'

 An apparent Taylor Swift fan defaced the artist pages for Lana Del Ray and Dua Lipa, among others.
BBC News
Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and Stephen Fry honoured at the Attitude Awards [Video]

Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and Stephen Fry honoured at the Attitude Awards

**Mandatory credit** Attitude Magazine / Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awardssponsored by Jaguar Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift were among those honoured atthis year's Attitude Awards. Singer Swift and actor and television presenterFry both picked up icon awards. Lipa was recognised in the music category,while actor Luke Evans was named man of the year.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published
Taylor Swift's "FOLKLORE" Sessions Coming To Disney+ [Video]

Taylor Swift's "FOLKLORE" Sessions Coming To Disney+

Disney+ will has started streaming Taylor Swift's "folklore: the long pond studio sessions." According to CNN the sessions were filmed in upstate New York in September 2020 and directed by Swift. The special will feature performances of the 17 songs from her latest album while sharing the stories behind them. Swift announced the project on her verified Instagram account Tuesday.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:40Published

Ryan Reynolds Ryan Reynolds Canadian actor

Ryan Reynolds has hilarious response to petition for Vancouver street to be named after him [Video]

Ryan Reynolds has hilarious response to petition for Vancouver street to be named after him

Ryan Reynolds has had a hilarious reaction to a petition for a Vancouver street to be named after him.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published

Ryan Reynolds says 'hard pass' to petition to name a Vancouver street after him

 On Saturday, Ryan Reynolds hilariously responded to a viral petition created by radio host Kevin Lim to name a Vancouver street after him.
USATODAY.com

Ryan Reynolds takes a 'hard pass' on calls to rename a street in his honour [Video]

Ryan Reynolds takes a 'hard pass' on calls to rename a street in his honour

Movie star Ryan Reynolds has taken a "hard pass" on calls for a street to be named after him in Vancouver.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:42Published
Here's why Ryan Reynolds doesn't want a street named after him in Vancouver, Canada [Video]

Here's why Ryan Reynolds doesn't want a street named after him in Vancouver, Canada

After a radio station in Vancouver petitioned to have a street renamed for him, Ryan Reynolds replied, "Very kind but hard pass."

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 01:06Published
folklore the long pond studio sessions Documentary movie - Taylor Swift [Video]

folklore the long pond studio sessions Documentary movie - Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift folklore: the long pond studio sessions Documentary movie - Taylor Swift In "Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions," Taylor Swift performs each song in order of her album, "folklore,"..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:56Published

Ryan Reynolds shares glimpse of his next sci-fi film The Adam Project

 Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has shared a glimpse of the world of his upcoming film, The Adam Project, saying he is happy to reunite with Director Shawn Levy....
Mid-Day Also reported by •Just Jared

Satan and 2020 are a match made in hell in this clever Match ad

 Brands usually wait until the Super Bowl to drop their greatest ads, but Match couldn't wait for the year's end to drop this funny, unhinged promotion. The app...
Mashable