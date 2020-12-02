John Mulaney Says 'SNL' Joke Sparked Secret Service Probe
John Mulaney's "Saturday Night Live" joke about how Julius Caesar was killed drew the ire of some Donald Trump supporters, but even crazier ... he says it made him the target of a Secret Service investigation. The comedian's 'SNL' monologue from…
John Mulaney American actor and stand-up comedian
Julius Caesar Roman general and dictator
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
