'Mad Max' Villain Hugh Keays-Byrne Dead at 73
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Hugh Keays-Byrne -- the actor who impressively played the bad guy in both the original "Mad Max" and "Mad Max: Fury Road" 36 years later -- has died. Filmmaker Ted Geoghegan announced the Australian actor's passing and hailed him as "an unsung hero…
