Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Harry Styles Mocks Candace Owens for Bashing Him Over Feminine Look on Magazine Cover

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
The 'Watermelon Sugar' hitmaker makes fun of the female conservative political pundit for criticizing his gender-defying style featured on the front page of Vogue magazine.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Harry Styles Fans Are Not Here for Ridiculous Criticism Over His Vogue Cover Gown [Video]

Harry Styles Fans Are Not Here for Ridiculous Criticism Over His Vogue Cover Gown

Conservative commentator Candace Owens attempted to drag the singer for wearing a gown.

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 01:04Published
Harry Styles Is Wearing a Full Gown on the Cover of Vogue [Video]

Harry Styles Is Wearing a Full Gown on the Cover of Vogue

The cover shot features him blowing up a balloon that matches his dress, as one does.

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 00:58Published