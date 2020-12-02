Harry Styles Mocks Candace Owens for Bashing Him Over Feminine Look on Magazine Cover
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
The 'Watermelon Sugar' hitmaker makes fun of the female conservative political pundit for criticizing his gender-defying style featured on the front page of Vogue magazine.
