Harry Styles Willing to Sacrifice His Comfort in Conversations About Race

AceShowbiz Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
The 'Watermelon Sugar' singer acknowledges that talking about race and police brutality 'can be really uncomfortable for everyone,' but 'that's not enough of a reason to not have a conversation.'
0
