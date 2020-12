Reunion? Exes Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman ‘Keeping Their Eyes Peeled’ To Collaborate: Source Thursday, 3 December 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

Nineteen years after their highly publicized divorce, Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman might get back together — professionally, that is. According to an OK! source, the former power couple — who successfully collaborated on Days of Thunder, Eyes Wide Shut and The Others (in which she starred and he executive produced) — are considering working Read More 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise went go-kart racing after filming Eyes Wide Shut



Nicole Kidman and her then-husband Tom Cruise used to go “go-kart racing” after filming ‘Eyes Wide Shut’, as she insists they were "happily married" at the time, even though they played a.. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:40 Published on October 6, 2020