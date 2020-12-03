Noah Cyrus Apologizes for Racially Charged Post in Defense of Harry Styles

Sam Smith Underwent Hair Transplant



Sam Smith has nothing to hide anymore, bravely opening up about their insecurities, including hair loss, in a video for Vogue about beauty secrets. The “Diamonds” singer revealed they underwent hair transplant surgery after a receding hairline that started two years ago. “My hair ... it’s been a touchy place for me,” Smith said in the video posted on Tuesday. “I haven’t actually spoken about this before, so I’m gonna speak about it because I don’t actually feel like I have anything to hide.”

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published on January 1, 1970