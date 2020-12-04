Justin Bieber Puts Fan on Blast for Encouraging Selena Gomez Fans to Attack Wife Hailey Baldwin
Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Hailey herself doesn't stay silent as the 24-year-old model appears to feel the need to address it because 'it has truly gotten to a level of anger and hate that is shockingly unhealthy and sad.'
