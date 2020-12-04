Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club Is Being Renovated In Time For White House Exit
Friday, 4 December 2020 () While the President still hasn’t conceded the election, Donald Trump‘s Mar-a-Lago Club home in Palm Beach, Fla. is being renovated, and is most likely where he and Melania Trump will reside after January 20, PEOPLE reported. Last year, the President and the First Lady filed the resort as their “declaration of domicile”, from their Trump Read More
