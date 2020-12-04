Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club Is Being Renovated In Time For White House Exit

OK! Magazine Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
While the President still hasn’t conceded the election, Donald Trump‘s Mar-a-Lago Club home in Palm Beach, Fla. is being renovated, and is most likely where he and Melania Trump will reside after January 20, PEOPLE reported. Last year, the President and the First Lady filed the resort as their “declaration of domicile”, from their Trump Read More
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump posts speech on baseless voter fraud claims

Trump posts speech on baseless voter fraud claims 02:29

 U.S. President Donald Trump released a lengthy speech recorded at the White House on Wednesday, in which he repeated his unsubstantiated claims of widespread election fraud, a day after Attorney General William Barr said there was no evidence of widespread fraud that could change the outcome. This...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

U.S. Congress defense bill defies Trump's wishes [Video]

U.S. Congress defense bill defies Trump's wishes

U.S. lawmakers unveiled the final version of a massive annual defense policy bill on Thursday that defies several of President Donald Trump's demands. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:38Published
Biden Plans To Ask Americans To Wear Masks For A While Once He Assumes Office [Video]

Biden Plans To Ask Americans To Wear Masks For A While Once He Assumes Office

Should Donald Trump be at the presidential inauguration in January? On Thursday night, President-elect Joe Biden offered his opinion, and he also revealed what he plans to ask Americans to do on his..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:12Published
Dr. Fauci Met With Biden's Transition Team For The First Time [Video]

Dr. Fauci Met With Biden's Transition Team For The First Time

Dr. Fauci met with President-elect Joe Biden's transition team on Thursday. Fauci will continue in his role under the Biden administration at the National Institutes of Health. Fauci said they..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Donald Trump’s Niece Predicts He’ll Announce 2024 Presidential Run During Biden’s Inauguration

Donald Trump’s Niece Predicts He’ll Announce 2024 Presidential Run During Biden’s Inauguration Mary Trump, the niece of President Donald Trump and the author of the bestseller “Too Much and Never Enough,” said the “likeliest scenario” for her...
The Wrap