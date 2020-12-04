Global  
 

Who Is Paul Michael? Meet Amanda Bynes Fiancé — Their Cutest Snaps

OK! Magazine Friday, 4 December 2020
Actress Amanda Bynes seems all loved up but who is her fiancé Paul Michael? The Amanda Show alum shocked the world when she announced that she was engaged on Valentine’s Day to her new man, and then a month later revealed that she’s expecting her first child. However, two months after the news that Bynes Read More
Amanda Bynes Is in a "Much Healthier Place" Thanks to Support From Fiancé Paul Michael

 What Amanda Bynes likes about her fiancé Paul Michael is, well, quite a lengthy list, as it turns out. An insider tells E! News exclusively that the She's the...
E! Online