What pandemic? Holiday films stick with escapism "Grey's Anatomy"'s fictional surgeon Meredith Grey was stricken with COVID-19, while the "Superstore" staff hoarded toilet paper. But Christmas - complete with carol singers, family gatherings and..

'The Last of Us' Adaption Heading to HBO, 'Grey's Anatomy' Boss On Meredith Getting COVID and More Top Stories | THR News



An adaption of the popular video game 'The Last of Us' is heading to HBO, 'Grey's Anatomy' showrunner opens up about why the show decided to give Meredith COVID and Edward Norton compares Trump's.. Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:40 Published 2 weeks ago