Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Teyana Taylor Announces Retirement, Feels Underappreciated

TMZ.com Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Teyana Taylor's had it up to HERE with the music biz making her feel "super under appreciated as an artist" ... so she's announcing her retirement. Teyana made the surprise announcement Friday while touting Spotify's year-round stats feature dubbed…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Teyana Taylor Teyana Taylor American singer-songwriter, actress, dancer, model, and director from New York

Teyana Taylor stunned when Elton John agreed to be part of her video [Video]

Teyana Taylor stunned when Elton John agreed to be part of her video

Teyana Taylor freaked out when Elton John made her dreams come true and agreed to appear in her new video.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:58Published

You Might Like