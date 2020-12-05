'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Jax Taylor, Brittany Fired From Show
Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Jax Taylor and his wife are out of a job ... the costars have been canned from "Vanderpump Rules." Jax and Brittany Cartwright announced Friday they'd been given the ax ... and honchos at Bravo confirm the couple won't be returning to the show. Jax…
Jax Taylor and his wife are out of a job ... the costars have been canned from "Vanderpump Rules." Jax and Brittany Cartwright announced Friday they'd been given the ax ... and honchos at Bravo confirm the couple won't be returning to the show. Jax…
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Jax Taylor American television personality, model, and actor
Bravo (American TV network) American pay television channel
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources