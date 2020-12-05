Global  
 

'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Jax Taylor, Brittany Fired From Show

TMZ.com Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Jax Taylor and his wife are out of a job ... the costars have been canned from "Vanderpump Rules." Jax and Brittany Cartwright announced Friday they'd been given the ax ... and honchos at Bravo confirm the couple won't be returning to the show. Jax…
