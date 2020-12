You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Kelly Clarkson: 'My daughter is a force'



Kelly Clarkson says her "independent" daughter drives her "insane" sometimes, but she admires her spirit. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:44 Published 18 hours ago Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Her Divorce | Billboard News



Kelly Clarkson is in the midst of divorce proceedings with with music manager Brandon Blackstock, and opened up on her show Tuesday (Dec. 1) about the moment she realized she needed to make that.. Credit: Billboard News Duration: 01:23 Published 2 days ago Kelly Clarkson details most 'horrible' part of her divorce



Kelly Clarkson details most 'horrible' part of her divorce Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 00:29 Published 3 days ago