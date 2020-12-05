Global  
 

Elizabeth Taylor's Menorahs to be Auctioned Off After Hanukkah Display

TMZ.com Saturday, 5 December 2020
Elizabeth Taylor didn't make the cut in "The Chanukah Song," but she famously converted to Judaism in 1959, and now ... a couple mementos of her faith are hitting the auction block. Two menorahs belonging to the iconic "Cleopatra" star will be on…
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Elizabeth Taylor Elizabeth Taylor British-American actress, businesswoman, and humanitarian


Judaism Judaism The ethnic religion of the Jewish people


Cleopatra Cleopatra Last active pharaoh of Ptolemaic Egypt

