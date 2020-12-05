Global  
 

NBA's DeMar DeRozan Chases Off Home Intruder After Man Came Face-to-Face with Kids

TMZ.com Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Scary moment for NBA star DeMar DeRozan ... who chased an intruder out of his L.A.-area home after a terrifying encounter with his kids, TMZ Sports has learned. Our sources tell us ... the man broke into DeRozan's home on Nov. 19 and made his way…
