Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Morgan Wallen Says He Won't Blow Second Chance as 'SNL' Musical Guest

TMZ.com Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Morgan Wallen has a plan to make sure he's not booted from his second crack at 'SNL' ... but his strategy already has some gaping holes of his own doing. We got the country music star in New York City Friday and our photog asked him how he's…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Morgan Wallen American country music singer and songwriter

Morgan Wallen given second chance as ‘SNL’ Musical Guest [Video]

Morgan Wallen given second chance as ‘SNL’ Musical Guest

On Wednesday, ‘Saturday Night Live’ announced that Wallen will perform on their December 5 show.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published
Morgan Wallen loses ‘SNL’ performance slot after breaking COVID-19 protocols [Video]

Morgan Wallen loses ‘SNL’ performance slot after breaking COVID-19 protocols

In an emotional post to Instagram, Wallen told fans the show had canned his performance.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:02Published

Saturday Night Live Saturday Night Live American late-night live television sketch comedy show

Dave Chappelle special, this 'SNL' sketch were among YouTube's top-trending videos of 2020

 YouTube's list of top-trending videos of 2020 is here – and some entertainment highlights earned a spot, including Dave Chappelle's Netflix special.
USATODAY.com
Steve Higgins Officiated Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost' Wedding | THR News [Video]

Steve Higgins Officiated Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost' Wedding | THR News

The Hollywood Reporter has also learned that in lieu of a minister, Johansson and Jost kept it in the 'SNL' family by having one of the show’s veteran writer-producers, Steve Higgins, serve as the officiant.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:06Published
Scarlett Johansson And Colin Jost Tied The Knot [Video]

Scarlett Johansson And Colin Jost Tied The Knot

Scarlet Johansson and Colin Jost tied the knot over the weekend. The actress and "SNL" star said "I do" "in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones. According to CNN, Johansson and Jost's wedding adhered to COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC. This is Jost's first marriage. Johansson has been married twice before. Johansson was previously married to Ryan Reynolds and to French businessman Romain Dauriac. She and Dauriac share a daughter together.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
Kanye West is praying for Issa Rae after 'SNL' skit [Video]

Kanye West is praying for Issa Rae after 'SNL' skit

He was left unimpressed when he was made the punchline of a sketch between Rae and series regular Kenan Thompson.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:09Published

New York City New York City Most populous city in the United States

Cliff Joseph, Artist, Activist and Therapist, Dies at 98

 After agitating for the inclusion of Black artists in New York museums, he helped introduce a multicultural perspective to the field of art therapy.
NYTimes.com

US election: Did Rudy Giuliani fart at Michigan election fraud hearing?

 Another week, another instance of Rudy Giuliani making headlines for less-than-flattering reasons.This time, the former New York Mayor and current Trump lawyer..
New Zealand Herald

Prominent New York Priest Is Investigated Over Sexual Assault Accusation

 The Manhattan district attorney’s office said it was investigating the Rev. George William Rutler after a security guard said he attacked her at his church.
NYTimes.com

Related videos from verified sources

Morgan Wallen Given Second Chance as ‘SNL’ Musical Guest [Video]

Morgan Wallen Given Second Chance as ‘SNL’ Musical Guest

Morgan Wallen Given Second Chance as ‘SNL’ Musical Guest. On Wednesday, ‘Saturday Night Live’ announced that Wallen will perform on their December 5 show. Wallen was previously scheduled..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:02Published

Related news from verified sources

WNBA mock draft 2021: Will Texas' Charli Collier go No. 1 to New York Liberty?

 The New York Liberty will have the first pick in the WNBA draft for the second straight year, and Texas center Charli Collier is projected to be the No. 1...
ESPN

AG releases body cam, dashboard video of 2 Black men who died in police custody

 The office of New York Attorney General Letitia James released police body-worn camera and dashboard footage Friday that it obtained as part of investigations...
FOXNews.com

Cliff Joseph, Artist, Activist and Therapist, Dies at 98

 After agitating for the inclusion of Black artists in New York museums, he helped introduce a multicultural perspective to the field of art therapy.
NYTimes.com