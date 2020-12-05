'Laverne & Shirley' 'Squiggy' Star David Lander Dead at 73 from Multiple Sclerosis
Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
David Lander, the actor who played Squiggy on "Laverne & Shirley" has died, TMZ has learned. David's wife, Kathy, tells us he died Friday at around 6:30 PM at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. ... as a result of complications from multiple…
David Lander American actor
Multiple sclerosis Disease that damages the myelin sheaths around nerves
Laverne & Shirley
Los Angeles City in California
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center Hospital in California, United States
