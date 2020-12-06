Global  
 

Flowbees Completely Sold Out After George Clooney Shout-Out

TMZ.com Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Ever since George Clooney revealed he cuts his own hair with a DIY device famous for its old infomercials, people have been going with the Flowbee ... so much that they're now out of stock!!! Troy Hunts, Vice President of Flowbee, tells TMZ ... the…
George Clooney Revealed the "Really Dumb Thing" He and Amal Did With Their Kids 00:53

 And discussed what his family has been up to in quarantine.

George Clooney: 'Italian is my kids' secret language' [Video]

George Clooney: 'Italian is my kids' secret language'

George Clooney says he and his wife Amal made a big parenting mistake when they decided their twins should speak Italian - because mum and dad don't.

Quiz of the week: How does George Clooney keep his hair trim?

 How closely have you been paying attention to what's been going on during the past seven days?
BBC News
George Clooney on New Netflix Movie 'The Midnight Sky,' Home Cooking & More | THR News [Video]

George Clooney on New Netflix Movie 'The Midnight Sky,' Home Cooking & More | THR News

George Clooney appeared in-person on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on Wednesday, where he talked about his new Netflix movie 'The Midnight Sky,' Flowbeeing his hair and home projects during quarantine.

George Clooney Busts Out Flowbee Skills on 'Kimmel'

 George Clooney's giving all the doubters proof he really does cut his own hair ... with a Flowbee, and Jimmy Kimmel got to see it up close. As you've no doubt..
George Clooney Has Been Cutting His Own Hair with Flowbee for Years

 George Clooney's been on the DIY-haircut hype long before the pandemic hit -- but he's resorted to what many consider a gimmick product to do it ... and he's..
Who knew silver screen heartthrob George Clooney was the haircare equivalent of a doomsday prepper? According to CNN, celebrities have adapted to the pandemic in a variety of ways, from recording..

"I was on my knee for like 20 minutes, I finally said, 'Look, I'm gonna throw my hip out.'"

 Ever since George Clooney revealed he cuts his own hair with a DIY device famous for its old infomercials, people have been going with the Flowbee ... so much...
George Clooney Shocks Fans After Admitting to Be Cutting His Hair With Flowbee for Years

 The 59-year-old Oscar winner reveals in a new interview that his secret tool for keeping his hair look nice is using Flowbee, which is a vacuum haircutting...
George Clooney Admits He Cuts His Own Hair With Something He Bought Off An Infomercial 25 Years Ago

 'So, years ago, I bought a thing called a Flowbee'
