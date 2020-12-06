Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Spending ‘Six Figures’ On Their Kids’ Christmas Gifts
Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
It pays to be on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s nice list! A source exclusively reveals to OK! that the couple’s playing Santa Warbucks for their nearest and dearest, with plans to spend much of their cash on Christmas gifts for North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 18 months. “The kids’ stockings will Read More
It pays to be on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s nice list! A source exclusively reveals to OK! that the couple’s playing Santa Warbucks for their nearest and dearest, with plans to spend much of their cash on Christmas gifts for North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 18 months. “The kids’ stockings will Read More
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources