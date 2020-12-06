Global  
 

Rudy Giuliani Tests Positive for COVID-19

TMZ.com Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Rudy Giuliani is the latest Trump associate to test positive for coronavirus -- and the news was broken by none other than Donald Trump himself. The President tweeted Sunday, "@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who…
Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID-19, Trump says

 Mr. Trump tweeted that his personal lawyer has become infected with the coronavirus.
CBS News

Georgia on his mind: President casts long shadow over race to clinch the Senate

 The United States election is not over. Democrats won the White House in round one. But round two is happening in Georgia and President Donald Trump is causing a..
New Zealand Herald
Business Booming At Four Seasons Total Landscaping [Video]

Business Booming At Four Seasons Total Landscaping

Bastiaan Slabbers/Reuterss Four Seasons Total Landscaping, the suburban garden center where the Trump campaign held a post-election press conference in November, made $1.3 million in merchandise sales, according to its owners. Business Insider spoke to the center's director of sales, Sean Middleton, who said the small family-run business has been working up to 18 hours a day to send 28,000 orders of their official merchandise around the world.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Georgia Officials Warn Trump’s Election Claims Could Hurt G.O.P. in Senate Runoff

 President Trump has continued repeating baseless allegations surrounding his loss, and Republican state officials argue that it is undermining public trust in..
NYTimes.com

Covid-19: India pins hopes on 4 vaccines to inoculate 30 crore by July

 The government is expecting two vaccines against Covid-19 — Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin — to be available by January and..
IndiaTimes

NYC bar owner who defied COVID rules struck deputy with car

 Danny Presti tried to drive away from his bar, Mac's Public House on Staten Island​, as deputies were arresting him for serving patrons in violation of city..
CBS News
'Road Ashram' campaign reaches Jodhpur to create COVID-19 awareness [Video]

'Road Ashram' campaign reaches Jodhpur to create COVID-19 awareness

An All India Donation Drive for COVID-19 relief by a trio has reached Rajasthan's Jodhpur. 'Road Ashram' campaign reached at Jodhpur on December 06. They are travelling along India's borders in their car which is decorated with symbols of various Indian states. The trio will cover 25,000 km and 30 states during their campaign. Their main motive is to create awareness among the masses. Speaking to ANI, campaigner Siddharth Dutta said, "We are travelling along India's borders in our car, which is decorated and crafted with symbols of Indian states. We will cover 25,000 km and 30 states."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:10Published

US election: Did Rudy Giuliani fart at Michigan election fraud hearing?

 Another week, another instance of Rudy Giuliani making headlines for less-than-flattering reasons.This time, the former New York Mayor and current Trump lawyer..
New Zealand Herald
Trump Could Pardon Himself And Twenty Associates Before Leaving Office [Video]

Trump Could Pardon Himself And Twenty Associates Before Leaving Office

Politico reports that President Donald Trump is considering pardoning as many as 20 close associates before he leaves office in January. Who would he pardon? According to Business insider they include his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, as well as his three eldest children, as The New York Times previously reported. However, the president is said to be concerned about whether the preemptive pardons could look like a public admission of guilt.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Jay Sekulow and Rudy Giuliani on "The Takeout" — 3/29/19

 Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Jay Sekulow discuss the Mueller investigation and President Trump's feelings about the findings on this week's edition of "The..
CBS News

AP Top Stories December 5 P

 Here are the top stories for Saturday, Dec. 5th: At Georgia rally, Trump can help his party or himself; San Francisco area counties set virus closure rule; Fire..
USATODAY.com

Massive fire devastates historic church, women's shelter in NYC

 The fire ripped through an adjacent women's shelter that has stood side-by-side with the church since 1892, displacing more than a dozen women.
CBS News

Federal judge orders Trump administration to restore DACA

 WASHINGTON (Tribune News Service) — The Homeland Security Department will have to reopen applications for an Obama-era program that protects children brought..
WorldNews

Rudy’s Bizarre Voter Fraud Witness [Video]

Rudy’s Bizarre Voter Fraud Witness

Rudy Giuliani’s attempt to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory took a bizarre turn after one of his witnesses went viral for her wild testimony alleging voter fraud.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:42Published
Rudy Giuliani Just Farted In Court [Video]

Rudy Giuliani Just Farted In Court

Rudy Giuliani Just Farted In Court

Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO     Duration: 00:09Published
Rudy Giuliani appears in front of Michigan House Oversight Committee [Video]

Rudy Giuliani appears in front of Michigan House Oversight Committee

Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer and the man in charge of Trump's fight to overturn election results in several states, appeared in front of the Michigan House Oversight..

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:20Published

Watch live: Trump holds Georgia rally ahead of Senate runoffs

Watch live: Trump holds Georgia rally ahead of Senate runoffs Atlanta – President Donald Trump fruitlessly pressed Georgia’s governor on Saturday to call a special legislative session aimed at overturning the...
WorldNews

Former Trump Organization VP: Trump said he didn't 'want people thinking Trump Towers are being built by Black people'

 Donald Trump also said he didn't want Black people lounging in his building lobbies, according to Barbara Res, a former Trump Organization vice president.
Business Insider

Trump Rips Gov. Kemp After Failing to Back Georgia Challenge

 President Donald Trump ripped Republican Gov. Brian Kemp at a rally for the state's two Republican senators, hours after the governor refused a direct entreaty...
Newsmax Also reported by •CBC.caUpworthy