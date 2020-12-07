'Today' Contributor Bobbie Thomas Urges Others to Appreciate Love After Husband's Death
Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Michael Marion passed away at the age of 42 more than one year after suffering an ischemic stroke, and his wife has shared her heartbreak in a lengthy message she posted on social media.
