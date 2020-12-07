Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Today' Contributor Bobbie Thomas Urges Others to Appreciate Love After Husband's Death

AceShowbiz Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Michael Marion passed away at the age of 42 more than one year after suffering an ischemic stroke, and his wife has shared her heartbreak in a lengthy message she posted on social media.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

'Today' Contributor Bobbie Thomas Mourns Death of Husband Michael Marion at 42

 Bobbie Thomas has announced the heartbreaking passing of her husband Michael Marion. The 46-year-old Today contributor took to Instagram on Sunday (December 6)...
Just Jared

Today Show's Bobbie Thomas Mourns Death of Husband Michael Marion

 Today contributor Bobbie Thomas is mourning the loss of her husband Michael Marion, who died on Dec. 1. He was 42. The style editor, 46, wrote an emotional post...
E! Online

'Today Show' contributor Bobbie Thomas mourns husband's death at 42: Some 'forevers are much too short'

 "Today Show" style contributor Bobbie Thomas mourns her husband who died at 42. "Some of our forevers are much too short," she wrote through tears.
USATODAY.com