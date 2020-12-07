Global  
 

Tokyo Vanity Jumps to Meek Mill's Defense Amid Backlash Over Giving Street Kids $20 Bill

AceShowbiz Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Some fans blast the 'Going Bad' rapper for giving kids, who are selling water on the street in Atlanta, $20 bill for them to split as many believe that Meek should have given them more money.
