Tokyo Vanity Jumps to Meek Mill's Defense Amid Backlash Over Giving Street Kids $20 Bill Monday, 7 December 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Some fans blast the 'Going Bad' rapper for giving kids, who are selling water on the street in Atlanta, $20 bill for them to split as many believe that Meek should have given them more money. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

