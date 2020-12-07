Global  
 

Prince William *Will Not* Skip The Line To Get The COVID-19 Vaccine First

OK! Magazine Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Just like he has to wait in line to become King, Prince William will have to wait in line to get the COVID-19 vaccine just like everyone else. Queen Elizabeth II and her 99-year-old husband, Prince Philip will be amongst the first getting the coronavirus vaccine this week, however, Prince William and Kate will be Read More
