Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kristin Cavallari, Jeff Dye Enjoy Steamy PDA in Mexico

TMZ.com Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Kristin Cavallari and Jeff Dye still won't officially say they're dating, but their lips are making it abundantly clear during a Mexican vacay ... they are definitely a thing. Kristin and the comedian were all over each other in Cabo San Lucas ...…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jeff Dye Jeff Dye American stand-up ""comedian" and actor"


Kristin Cavallari Kristin Cavallari


Cabo San Lucas Cabo San Lucas City in Baja California Sur, Mexico


Related videos from verified sources

Kristin Cavallari reunites with Stephen Colletti after Jay Cutler divorce [Video]

Kristin Cavallari reunites with Stephen Colletti after Jay Cutler divorce

Kristin Cavallari reunites with Stephen Colletti after Jay Cutler divorce

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 01:13Published