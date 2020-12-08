Global  
 

Jared & Ivanka Trump Reportedly Buy $30M-Plus Lot of Land in Miami

TMZ.com Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are apparently looking to become Sunshine State residents like their old man is said to be -- 'cause they reportedly spent a fortune on a plot of land there. Trump's daughter and son-in-law recently threw down upwards…
Jared Kushner Jared Kushner American investor, real-estate developer, newspaper publisher, and senior advisor to President Donald Trump

Biden inherits Middle East’s grapes of wrath

 On the arid landscape of the Arabian deserts, US President Donald Trump and his son-in-law Jared Kushner planted a sapling called the Abraham Accords last..
WorldNews

Trump Associates Said to Have Been Scrutinized in Suspected Pardon Scheme

 A billionaire from San Francisco sought clemency for a psychologist convicted of monetary crimes. The Republican donor Elliott Broidy and a lawyer for Jared..
NYTimes.com

Saudi Arabia officially allows Israeli commercial planes to fly over its airspace

 Saudi Arabia has officially agreed to let Israeli airliners cross its airspace en route to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), following a flurry of a talks between..
WorldNews

Jared Kushner heads to Middle East amid tensions over Iranian nuclear scientist's killing

 Jared Kushner's visit focusing on Saudi Arabia and Qatar comes days after the targeted killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, an Iranian nuclear scientist.
USATODAY.com

Ivanka Trump Ivanka Trump American advisor to the president, businesswoman, and daughter of Donald Trump

Ivanka Trump has reportedly 'gone full MAGA', considering political run for Florida governor

 Ivanka Trump has "gone full MAGA" in the final days of her father's administration as she weighs her options for a future political run, according to..
New Zealand Herald

Ivanka Trump hits out at investigation of 2017 presidential inauguration

 Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka has confirmed she was deposed this week as part of an investigation into her father's 2017 presidential inauguration.The lawsuit..
New Zealand Herald

Ivanka Trump questioned as part of inauguration fund lawsuit

 Trump says inquiry is 'politically motivated' after being questioned over alleged misuse of funds. ......
WorldNews
Ivanka Trump deposed in civil lawsuit [Video]

Ivanka Trump deposed in civil lawsuit

Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter and adviser, was questioned under oath this week as part of a civil lawsuit alleging misuse of nonprofit funds for Donald Trump’s inauguration four years ago. This report produced by Emma Jehle.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:45Published

Miami Miami City in Florida, United States

The Black Panther who hijacked a jet to Algeria and started again in France

 It was an unusual hijacking by a group of three men, two women and three young children. They commandeered a Delta airliner, flew across the Atlantic and the..
WorldNews

Malik Beasley's Wife 'Blindsided' By Photo of NBA Star with Larsa Pippen

 Malik Beasley's wife had NO IDEA the NBA star was hanging out with Larsa Pippen in Miami last week until she saw photos online ... and she ain't happy about it!..
TMZ.com

Maskless Customers Break Restaurant's Waterline After Being Denied Service

 Check out the people who went from jerks to criminals Saturday night after being booted from a Miami restaurant for not wearing a mask. The party of jerks tried..
TMZ.com
Stunning Winners Of The International Wedding Photographer Of The Year Revealed [Video]

Stunning Winners Of The International Wedding Photographer Of The Year Revealed

These are the winners of the 2020 International Wedding Photographer Of The Year competition. Capturing couples at their most intimate moments on their big day the competition is dedicated to the celebration of the art of wedding photography across the globe. From intimate portraits to breath taking landscapes, these stunning images represent the very best in wedding photography. The beautiful photos are all winners of the 2020 awards, which this year, had 10 categories with an overall grand winner and a runner-up. The highest accolade went to James Simmons, from Perth, Western Australia, for his dramatic black and white photograph, taken of newlyweds Lisa and James. The runner-up in the awards was Antonio Crutchley, from Miami, who captured a couple sitting inside a car while pretending to read something exciting in a newspaper. Photographers from more than 60 countries entered the 2020 Awards. To find out more information on the competition visit https://iwpoty.com and https://photopublicity.com.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:25Published

Land lot Land lot


Florida Florida State of the United States of America

With guns drawn, police raid home and seize computers of COVID-19 data whistleblower

 Photo by GeoRebekah via Wikimedia Commons

Eight months ago, Deborah Birx of the White House Coronavirus Task Force praised Florida’s COVID-19..
The Verge

US election: Donald Trump reportedly planning to spoil Joe Biden's inauguration by holding rally to announce 2024 run

 Donald Trump is reportedly considering holding a massive rally in Florida on the same day as Joe Biden's inauguration.The President, who has refused to concede..
New Zealand Herald
Florida fire commissioner arrested for refusing to wear a mask, resisting arrest [Video]

Florida fire commissioner arrested for refusing to wear a mask, resisting arrest

The commissioner says he was put in a holding cell with multiple people without masks after the arrest.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:31Published
St Pete mayor races to create most COVID safe community in Florida [Video]

St Pete mayor races to create most COVID safe community in Florida

St Pete leaders are working to create what they call "The states most COVID safe community"

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:50Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Second judge says Trump can’t ban TikTok

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

A federal judge has granted a preliminary injunction that should keep the US Commerce Department from banning..
The Verge

Local Matters: Georgia's Republican governor rejects Trump's request to call special session to overturn election results

 Georgia's Republican Governor Brian Kemp has rejected a request from President Trump to call a special session to overturn the results of the November election...
CBS News

Armed Mexicans Were Smuggled In to Guard Border Wall, Whistle-Blowers Say

 In a complaint unsealed on Friday, whistle-blowers working on President Trump’s wall said that contractors were illegally bringing in Mexican guards to protect..
NYTimes.com
Trump Declined COVID-19 Vaccines, Doses May Go To Other Countries [Video]

Trump Declined COVID-19 Vaccines, Doses May Go To Other Countries

The Trump administration declined an offer from Pfizer for more doses of its COVID-19 vaccine. The offer was for more doses in late summer, according to Business Insider. The US might struggle to secure additional doses given Pfizer's commitments to other countries. The Trump administration purchased 100 million doses of Pfizer's vaccine. However, the two-dose treatment so it will only go to 50 million Americans.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39Published

