Singer Ann Marie Arrested in Connection to Man Shot in Head

TMZ.com Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
R&B Singer Ann Marie has been arrested in connection to a hotel shooting that sent a man to the hospital after getting shot in the head. The story is wild ... cops in Atlanta say they got a call to the InterContinental in Buckhead on December 1…
