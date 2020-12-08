Singer Ann Marie Arrested in Connection to Man Shot in Head
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
R&B Singer Ann Marie has been arrested in connection to a hotel shooting that sent a man to the hospital after getting shot in the head. The story is wild ... cops in Atlanta say they got a call to the InterContinental in Buckhead on December 1…
