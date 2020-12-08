‘Secret’ Singer Ann Marie Arrested After Allegedly Shooting A Man In The Head
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 () A singer, Ann Marie, whose real name is Joann Marie Slater, was arrested for allegedly being involved in shooting a man in the head. The shooting occurred on Tuesday, December 1 at the Buckhead hotel in Atlanta. Officers found a 24-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head before 7 p.m local time, Read More
Many non-essential surgeries will stop Friday due to the surge in COVID cases; Man arrested after he allegedly broke into Tom Brady's Brookline mansion; Chief of infectious diseases at MGH will become the head of the CDC; Cold temperatures ahead.
Just a few months after "I Like To Move It" DJ Erick Morillo died of acute ketamine toxicity in Florida following sexual assault allegations, DJ Kristen Knight got candid about what the musical artist..