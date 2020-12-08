Global  
 

'Secret' Singer Ann Marie Arrested After Allegedly Shooting A Man In The Head

OK! Magazine Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
A singer, Ann Marie, whose real name is Joann Marie Slater, was arrested for allegedly being involved in shooting a man in the head. The shooting occurred on Tuesday, December 1 at the Buckhead hotel in Atlanta. Officers found a 24-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head before 7 p.m local time, Read More
