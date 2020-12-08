Global  
 

Female Pro Boxer Suspected Of Beating Wealthy, Older Newlywed Husband To Death

OK! Magazine Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Viviane Obenauf, a 34-year-old former professional boxer, has been arrested on suspicion of beating her 61-year-old husband to death. Obenauf’s husband, whose full name has not been released, was found dead on October 19 in the couple’s apartment in the Swiss town of Interlaken. Authorities said he suffered “massive injuries” from a “sustained violent assault.” Read More
