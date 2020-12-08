England's COVID-19 Vaccinations Start with William Shakespeare
Mass coronavirus vaccination efforts are underway in England, and some guy named William Shakespeare was one of the first to get it ... which has to be some sorta good sign, right? The 81-year-old man -- yes, that's really his name -- got a shot of…
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
William Shakespeare English poet, playwright and actor
All's well that ends well: Shakespeare gets Covid vaccineWilliam Shakespeare was the second to receive the Covid-19 jab - and there was no shortage of puns.
BBC News
UK patients become world’s first to get Pfizer vaccine
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:39Published
William Shakespeare becomes second recipient of Covid jab
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:55Published
First collection of Shakespeare's plays sells for almost $10 million
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:14Published
Related news from verified sources