England's COVID-19 Vaccinations Start with William Shakespeare

TMZ.com Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Mass coronavirus vaccination efforts are underway in England, and some guy named William Shakespeare was one of the first to get it ... which has to be some sorta good sign, right? The 81-year-old man -- yes, that's really his name -- got a shot of…
