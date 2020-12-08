Global  
 

Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and More Remember John Lennon on Death Anniversary

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
The Beatles members, along with Yoko Ono, are leading tribute to the late star with heartfelt messages to mark the 40th anniversary of the iconic musician's tragic death.
News video: John Lennon Remembered 40 Years After His Killing

 Tuesday marks 40 years since one of the greatest tragedies in the music world: The day that John Lennon was shot and killed. Michael George reports.

