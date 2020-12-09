Global  
 

LaMelo Ball Cops Baller Diamond Grill With 14k Gold, Welcome To The NBA!

TMZ.com Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
You make it to the NBA, you get iced out ... and that's exactly what LaMelo Ball did -- copping an incredibly shiny diamond grill to kick off his rookie season!! Of course, the youngest Ball bro. already knows how to be a pro -- he played in…
Clippers ink extension with forward Paul George

 The Los Angeles Clippers will be keeping Paul George in his Southern California home for four more years, signing the veteran NBA forward to a contract extension..
WorldNews

Basketball: Lakers' LeBron James is Time's 2020 Athlete of the Year

 LOS ANGELES (AFP) - LeBron James, who won an NBA title with the Los Angeles Lakers and formed a coaltion to battle voter suppression, was on Thursday (Dec 10)..
WorldNews

NBA star Bam Adebayo surprises mom with house after living in trailer

 Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo recently revealed at a press conference he bought his mom a surprise gift. This week, he showed fans what that gift was – a new..
CBS News

Montana Yao Files for Divorce from NBA Husband Malik Beasley

 Montana Yao has officially filed divorce docs seeking to end her 9-month marriage to NBA player Malik Beasley, TMZ Sports has learned. Yao filed the papers this..
TMZ.com

Can NBA host a season without a bubble? Doc Rivers: 'I'm very concerned on if we can pull this off'

 The NBA's 72-game season will be played in teams' home markets, with players asked to follow strict rules to mitigate the risk of a COVID-19 outbreak.
USATODAY.com

LeBron James Takes Ice Bath + Raps Nas Classics

LeBron James Takes Ice Bath + Raps Nas Classics Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is feeling ice cold – literally. King James lights up his Instagram page with new footage of himself getting his body...
SOHH

An NBA season during the COVID-19 pandemic needs a big dose of luck

 The NBA completed last season with a successful effort in the Orlando bubble, but the new season is without that bubble and the relative safetyÂ that came with...
Newsday Also reported by •CBS Sports

With Olympic uncertainty, Canada's Murray, Gilgeous-Alexander focused on NBA season

 With the NBA season slated to open in less than three weeks, Canadians Jamal Murray and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander know the league’s uncertain schedule is the...
CBC.ca