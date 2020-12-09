LaMelo Ball Cops Baller Diamond Grill With 14k Gold, Welcome To The NBA!
You make it to the NBA, you get iced out ... and that's exactly what LaMelo Ball did -- copping an incredibly shiny diamond grill to kick off his rookie season!! Of course, the youngest Ball bro. already knows how to be a pro -- he played in…
