'Jeopardy!' Champ Ken Jennings Named Alumnus of the Year at S. Korea School

TMZ.com Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Ken Jennings -- the greatest "Jeopardy!" contestant of all time -- is being honored at the school he credits for helping him possibly become the trivia champion of all time. Seoul Foreign School in South Korea has named Jennings its 2020 Alumnus of…
