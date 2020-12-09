'Jeopardy!' Champ Ken Jennings Named Alumnus of the Year at S. Korea School

Wild bear kills 4 in Chhattisgarh's Korea



Four people were killed and three were injured in an attack by a wild bear in Chhattisgarh's Korea. The incident took place in Angwahi village on late night of December 06. "A bear killed 4 people and injured 3. All the bodies have sent to the hospital for the post-mortem," said Satya Narayan Rathor, Collector of Korea. More details are awaited in the matter.

