Dominic Raab 'not sure' if Queen will get coronavirus vaccine on TV



The foreign secretary has said he is not sure if the Queen and her husband Prince Philip will get the COVID vaccine on camera, as the UK becomes the first nation to deliver it. He said the couple.. Credit: Yahoo Style Duration: 00:17 Published 1 day ago

Queen, Survivor and Guns N' Roses top the list of best workout songs of all time



Queen's "We Will Rock You," "Eye of the Tiger" by Survivor and Guns n' Roses' "Welcome to the Jungle" top the list of the best workout songs of all time, according to new research.The new survey of.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:31 Published 2 days ago