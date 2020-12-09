Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Post Malone Gifts New Custom Line of Crocs to His Old High School

TMZ.com Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Post Malone's got a new line of custom Crocs, and to test them out ... he put a new pair on the feet of every single kid at his old school FOR FREE. The Post Malone x Crocs Duet Max Clog II hit the market for the first time Tuesday, and sold out…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Post Malone Post Malone American singer, rapper, record producer, and songwriter

Post Malone Cops Dallas Cowboys Pendant Dripping in Diamonds

 Post Malone's easing the pain of a brutal season for his Dallas Cowboys with lots and lots of diamonds -- which won't bring back Dak Prescott, but man do they..
TMZ.com
Facebook rolls out new messaging features on Messenger, Instagram [Video]

Facebook rolls out new messaging features on Messenger, Instagram

Facebook on Wednesday rolled out three new features for messenger and photo and video sharing platform Instagram. The first feature is 'Watch Together' in which users can tune into IGTV, Reels, TV shows, movies, and trending videos in real-time over video chat. In the second feature, the users will be able to activate the TinyTAN chat theme on Instagram and Messenger and express their affection with love emojis. The third feature, 'vanish mode', is coming soon and is an opt-in feature that makes seen messages disappear after you leave a chat thread. To turn it on, just swipe up in an existing chat thread - and you're in vanish mode. Swipe up again and you're back to your regular chat. "We're also bringing two new shows, "Post Malone's Celebrity World Pong League" and "Here for It With Avani Gregg," exclusively to Messenger and Instagram through Watch Together," Facebook said in an official statement.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:23Published
Post Malone rules Billboard Music Awards with nine-prize haul [Video]

Post Malone rules Billboard Music Awards with nine-prize haul

Post Malone was the big winner at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, picking up a total of nine trophies.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Crocs American shoe company

The artisanal Crocs have landed

 Photo illustration by Alex Castro | Photos by Carley Holtsinger, Susan Korn, and Hannah Faith Lord

Crocs are cool now, and artists are accessorizing..
The Verge

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

New study finds that 83% of parents think education needs to shift to adapt to the workforce of the future [Video]

New study finds that 83% of parents think education needs to shift to adapt to the workforce of the future

Parents are already making moves to make sure their kids are prepared for the workforce of the future, according to new research. A new survey of 2,000 parents of school-aged children found that..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published
The new Fiat Panda City Life Driving Video [Video]

The new Fiat Panda City Life Driving Video

The first variation in the new urban world of ‘Life’ is the Panda trim level, the gateway to the line-up: an accessible car packed with smart solutions, making it ideal for every kind of travel or..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:51Published
Journalist calls Tana Mongeau's real age into question [Video]

Journalist calls Tana Mongeau's real age into question

As it happens with so many other influencers who have risen through the ranks, Tana Mongeau’s true identity has come into question.The YouTuber, who says she is 22 and was born in 1998, is now..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:01Published

Related news from verified sources

Post Malone Gifts New Custom Line of Crocs to His Old High School

 Post Malone's got a new line of custom Crocs, and to test them out ... he put a new pair on the feet of every single kid at his old school FOR FREE. The Post...
TMZ.com Also reported by •SOHH

Crocs is teaming up with Post Malone for another clog collaboration

 The comfort shoe brand and popular rapper are launching the Post Malone x Crocs Duet Max Clog II on Tuesday.
Business Insider Also reported by •SeekingAlphaE! Online

Cyber Monday 2020: The best shoe deals at Zappos, Journeys, Sperry and more

 Shop the best Cyber Monday shoe sales from brands including Crocs, Sperry, Nisolo and Veja at DSW, Zappos, Bloomingdale's, Macy's, Kohls and more.
USATODAY.com