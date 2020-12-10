COVID Crushing 'A Christmas Story' House & Museum Business
Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
The house featured in "A Christmas Story" is normally a tourist hot spot during the holidays, but this year business is hurting as much as getting your tongue stuck to a frozen flagpole. Folks running A Christmas Story House & Museum -- the…
The house featured in "A Christmas Story" is normally a tourist hot spot during the holidays, but this year business is hurting as much as getting your tongue stuck to a frozen flagpole. Folks running A Christmas Story House & Museum -- the…
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources