What Does Willow Smith *Really* Think About Olivia Jade’s Red Table Interview?

OK! Magazine Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
The daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, Olivia Jade Giannulli, broke her silence on her parents’ involvement in the college admissions scandal on Red Table Talk with Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and Adrienne Banfield Norris but with Smith and Giannulli being so close in age, what did Smith think of Giannulli? A source Read More
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Olivia Jade Giannulli Breaks Silence on College Admissions Scandal

Olivia Jade Giannulli Breaks Silence on College Admissions Scandal 01:23

 , Olivia Jade Giannulli Breaks Silence , on College Admissions Scandal . Olivia Jade appeared on 'Red Table Talk' on Tuesday to talk about the events that landed her parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, in prison. Loughlin and Giannulli both admitted to paying William "Rick" singer...

