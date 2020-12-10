Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

6 Key Alliances That The Chinese ‘Honey Trap’ Spy Who Infiltrated America Fostered

OK! Magazine Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Who is Christine Fang? The fetching Asian beauty may seem to be just a pretty face upon first perusal, but she’s actually far more than that. Fang (also known in her home country as Fang Fang) is suspected of being a Chinese intelligence operative who managed to worm her way into the confidences of various Read More
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like