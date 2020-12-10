6 Key Alliances That The Chinese ‘Honey Trap’ Spy Who Infiltrated America Fostered Thursday, 10 December 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

Who is Christine Fang? The fetching Asian beauty may seem to be just a pretty face upon first perusal, but she’s actually far more than that. Fang (also known in her home country as Fang Fang) is suspected of being a Chinese intelligence operative who managed to worm her way into the confidences of various Read More 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

