Peloton Sued Over App's Lack of Closed Captioning for Deaf People

TMZ.com Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Listen up, Peloton -- you're excluding deaf people from being able to enjoy your app ... at least that's what's alleged in a new class-action lawsuit. A man in New York is suing the stationary exercise bike company on behalf of his fellow deaf and…
