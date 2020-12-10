Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kelly Clarkson Claims Estranged Husband Brandon Blackstock Defrauded Her Out of Millions

TMZ.com Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Kelly Clarkson has declared war on her estranged husband, claiming he defrauded her out of a fortune. Clarkson just filed legal docs with the California Labor Commission, claiming her ex, Brandon Blackstock, who also served as her personal manager,…
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited
News video: Kelly Clarkson decided to redecorate her house after divorce

Kelly Clarkson decided to redecorate her house after divorce 00:36

 Kelly Clarkson redecorated her house after her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

Kelly Clarkson Kelly Clarkson American singer-songwriter, actress, author, and television personality

Kelly Clarkson redecorated home and office to cure divorce blues [Video]

Kelly Clarkson redecorated home and office to cure divorce blues

Kelly Clarkson dealt with the break-up of her marriage by redecorating her house.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published
NEWS OF THE WEEK: Kelly Clarkson granted primary custody of kids [Video]

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Kelly Clarkson granted primary custody of kids

Kelly Clarkson has been granted primary custody of her two children with her estranged husband Brandon Blackstock.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published

