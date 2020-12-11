Ex-Manager Sues Lil Wayne for $20M Over Commissions
Lil Wayne is deep in the hole with his ex-manager to the tune of more than $20 mil ... at least according to a new lawsuit. According to docs, obtained by TMZ, Ronald Sweeney claims Wayne hired him in 2005 to help renegotiate his deal with Cash…
Lil Wayne American rapper, record executive, and actor from Louisiana
Lil Wayne Pleads Guilty to Federal Gun ChargeLil Wayne just pled guilty in federal court to illegally possessing a loaded weapon while traveling to Miami on a private jet. The feds say an anonymous tip led..
Lil Wayne reunites with girlfriend after political divide
50 Cent confident Lil Wayne was paid for Trump endorsement
