Ex-Manager Sues Lil Wayne for $20M Over Commissions

TMZ.com Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Lil Wayne is deep in the hole with his ex-manager to the tune of more than $20 mil ... at least according to a new lawsuit. According to docs, obtained by TMZ, Ronald Sweeney claims Wayne hired him in 2005 to help renegotiate his deal with Cash…
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Rapper Lil Wayne Pleads Guilty In Miami To Federal Gun Charge

Rapper Lil Wayne Pleads Guilty In Miami To Federal Gun Charge 00:49

 Rapper Lil Wayne pled guilty Friday in Miami federal court to illegally carrying a loaded handgun while traveling to South Florida on a private plane last Christmas season. Katie Johnston reports.

Lil Wayne Lil Wayne American rapper, record executive, and actor from Louisiana

Lil Wayne Pleads Guilty to Federal Gun Charge

 Lil Wayne just pled guilty in federal court to illegally possessing a loaded weapon while traveling to Miami on a private jet. The feds say an anonymous tip led..
TMZ.com
Lil Wayne reunites with girlfriend after political divide [Video]

Lil Wayne reunites with girlfriend after political divide

Lil Wayne has reconciled with his former girlfriend Denise Bidot after they were driven apart by politics.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published
50 Cent confident Lil Wayne was paid for Trump endorsement [Video]

50 Cent confident Lil Wayne was paid for Trump endorsement

50 Cent is "sure" Lil Wayne was paid to support U.S. President Donald Trump ahead of the election, because the In Da Club hitmaker reportedly turned down his own $1 million dollar pay day.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published

Lil Wayne Could Face A 10 Year Prison Sentence [Video]

Lil Wayne Could Face A 10 Year Prison Sentence

Rapper Lil Wayne could be facing a lengthy prison sentence. Nearly a year after the initial incident, Lil Wayne 's gun possession has resulted in his being charged with a federal offense. According..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Lil Wayne hit with federal weapons charge in Florida [Video]

Lil Wayne hit with federal weapons charge in Florida

The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida has charged Lil Wayne with a federal weapons charge.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published
Rapper Lil Wayne Hit With Gun Charge In Miami [Video]

Rapper Lil Wayne Hit With Gun Charge In Miami

Authorities said they found the weapon when they searched the jet on December 23rd at Opa-locka Executive Airport.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:24Published

