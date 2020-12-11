Global  
 

'Friday' Star Tommy 'Tiny' Lister Dead at 62

TMZ.com Friday, 11 December 2020
Tommy "Tiny" Lister -- famous for playing intimidating, but lovable tough guys in films like "Friday" -- has died ... TMZ has learned. Law enforcement sources tell us they got a call to the actor's Marina Del Rey apartment Thursday, just before 3…
