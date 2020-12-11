Kim Kardashian Calls System 'So F***ed Up' After Brandon Bernard's Execution
Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Kim Kardashian says she's feeling "messed up" after her failed attempt to save Brandon Bernard from execution, because she strongly believes he was a reformed person ... and the system failed him. Kim vented shortly after Brandon was executed by…
