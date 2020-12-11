Global  
 

Kim Kardashian Calls System 'So F***ed Up' After Brandon Bernard's Execution

TMZ.com Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Kim Kardashian says she's feeling "messed up" after her failed attempt to save Brandon Bernard from execution, because she strongly believes he was a reformed person ... and the system failed him. Kim vented shortly after Brandon was executed by…
News video: Kim Kardashian West spoke with Brandon Bernard before his execution

Kim Kardashian West spoke with Brandon Bernard before his execution 00:46

 Kim Kardashian West had a tearful phone call with Brandon Bernard hours before he was executed on Thursday (10.12.20) and admitted she's been left devastated by his death.

