‘The Talk’ Co-Host Carrie Ann Inaba Tests Positive For COVID-19, Has ‘A Bad Cough’

OK! Magazine Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
The Talk co-host Carrie Ann Inaba has tested positive for COVID-19.  The diagnosis was announced on Thursday, December 1, on the show when Sheryl Underwood pointed out, “Carrie Ann is not here with us today.” “She found out this morning that she tested positive for COVID-19. Obviously, our thoughts are with her, we love her, Read More
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: ‘The Talk’ Announces Host Carrie Ann Inaba Tests Positive for COVID-19

‘The Talk’ Announces Host Carrie Ann Inaba Tests Positive for COVID-19 01:04

 Thursday on “The Talk,” host Sheryl Underwood shares a message about fellow host, Carrie Ann Inaba. “As you can see Carrie Ann is not here with us today. She found out this morning that she tested positive for COVID-19. Obviously, our thoughts are with her, we love her, and we’re praying for...

