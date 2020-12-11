‘The Talk’ Co-Host Carrie Ann Inaba Tests Positive For COVID-19, Has ‘A Bad Cough’
Thursday on “The Talk,” host Sheryl Underwood shares a message about fellow host, Carrie Ann Inaba. “As you can see Carrie Ann is not here with us today. She found out this morning that she tested positive for COVID-19. Obviously, our thoughts are with her, we love her, and we’re praying for...