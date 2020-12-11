Shia LaBeouf Responds as FKA twigs Accuses Him of Abuse and Sexual Battery in Lawsuit
Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
The 'Transformers' actor breaks silence as he is being taken to court by the 'Magdalene' singer over allegations of assault and sexual battery during their relationship.
