Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Shia LaBeouf Responds as FKA twigs Accuses Him of Abuse and Sexual Battery in Lawsuit

AceShowbiz Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
The 'Transformers' actor breaks silence as he is being taken to court by the 'Magdalene' singer over allegations of assault and sexual battery during their relationship.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Shia LaBeouf Sued by FKA Twigs for Sexual Battery, Citing Abusive Relationship

 FKA Twigs has sued her ex-boyfriend, Shia LaBeouf, accusing the actor of sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress....
Upworthy

FKA twigs Sues Shia LaBeouf for 'Relentless' Abuse & Sexual Battery

 FKA twigs is filing a lawsuit against her ex, Shia LaBeouf. The 32-year-old musician, born Tahliah Debrett Barnett, filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court...
Just Jared

FKA twigs Accuses Shia LaBeouf of Sexual Battery and Assault in Lawsuit

FKA twigs Accuses Shia LaBeouf of Sexual Battery and Assault in Lawsuit Musician FKA twigs accused actor Shia LaBeouf of sexual battery, assault and emotional abuse in a lawsuit reported by the New York Times on Friday. FKA twigs,...
Mediaite