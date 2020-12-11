Lil Wayne Pleads Guilty to Federal Gun Charge
Lil Wayne just pled guilty in federal court to illegally possessing a loaded weapon while traveling to Miami on a private jet. The feds say an anonymous tip led them to Wayne's PJ at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport on December 23, 2019, and…
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Lil Wayne American rapper, record executive, and actor from Louisiana
Ex-Manager Sues Lil Wayne for $20M Over CommissionsLil Wayne is deep in the hole with his ex-manager to the tune of more than $20 mil ... at least according to a new lawsuit. According to docs, obtained by TMZ,..
TMZ.com
Lil Wayne reunites with girlfriend after political divide
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:54Published
50 Cent confident Lil Wayne was paid for Trump endorsement
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:00Published
Miami City in Florida, United States
Teyana Taylor Celebrates 30th Birthday on Packed Miami RooftopTeyana Taylor's gotta be feeling appreciated today ... she celebrated her 30th birthday with a flashy Miami shindig, packed with her celeb friends. The..
TMZ.com
Jared & Ivanka Trump Reportedly Buy $30M-Plus Lot of Land in MiamiJared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are apparently looking to become Sunshine State residents like their old man is said to be -- 'cause they reportedly spent a..
TMZ.com
The Black Panther who hijacked a jet to Algeria and started again in FranceIt was an unusual hijacking by a group of three men, two women and three young children. They commandeered a Delta airliner, flew across the Atlantic and the..
WorldNews
Stunning Winners Of The International Wedding Photographer Of The Year Revealed
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:25Published
Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources