Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lil Wayne Pleads Guilty to Federal Gun Charge

TMZ.com Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Lil Wayne just pled guilty in federal court to illegally possessing a loaded weapon while traveling to Miami on a private jet. The feds say an anonymous tip led them to Wayne's PJ at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport on December 23, 2019, and…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Lil Wayne Lil Wayne American rapper, record executive, and actor from Louisiana

Ex-Manager Sues Lil Wayne for $20M Over Commissions

 Lil Wayne is deep in the hole with his ex-manager to the tune of more than $20 mil ... at least according to a new lawsuit. According to docs, obtained by TMZ,..
TMZ.com
Lil Wayne reunites with girlfriend after political divide [Video]

Lil Wayne reunites with girlfriend after political divide

Lil Wayne has reconciled with his former girlfriend Denise Bidot after they were driven apart by politics.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published
50 Cent confident Lil Wayne was paid for Trump endorsement [Video]

50 Cent confident Lil Wayne was paid for Trump endorsement

50 Cent is "sure" Lil Wayne was paid to support U.S. President Donald Trump ahead of the election, because the In Da Club hitmaker reportedly turned down his own $1 million dollar pay day.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published

Miami Miami City in Florida, United States

Teyana Taylor Celebrates 30th Birthday on Packed Miami Rooftop

 Teyana Taylor's gotta be feeling appreciated today ... she celebrated her 30th birthday with a flashy Miami shindig, packed with her celeb friends. The..
TMZ.com

Jared & Ivanka Trump Reportedly Buy $30M-Plus Lot of Land in Miami

 Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are apparently looking to become Sunshine State residents like their old man is said to be -- 'cause they reportedly spent a..
TMZ.com

The Black Panther who hijacked a jet to Algeria and started again in France

 It was an unusual hijacking by a group of three men, two women and three young children. They commandeered a Delta airliner, flew across the Atlantic and the..
WorldNews
Stunning Winners Of The International Wedding Photographer Of The Year Revealed [Video]

Stunning Winners Of The International Wedding Photographer Of The Year Revealed

These are the winners of the 2020 International Wedding Photographer Of The Year competition. Capturing couples at their most intimate moments on their big day the competition is dedicated to the celebration of the art of wedding photography across the globe. From intimate portraits to breath taking landscapes, these stunning images represent the very best in wedding photography. The beautiful photos are all winners of the 2020 awards, which this year, had 10 categories with an overall grand winner and a runner-up. The highest accolade went to James Simmons, from Perth, Western Australia, for his dramatic black and white photograph, taken of newlyweds Lisa and James. The runner-up in the awards was Antonio Crutchley, from Miami, who captured a couple sitting inside a car while pretending to read something exciting in a newspaper. Photographers from more than 60 countries entered the 2020 Awards. To find out more information on the competition visit https://iwpoty.com and https://photopublicity.com.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:25Published

Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport


Related videos from verified sources

Lil Wayne Could Face A 10 Year Prison Sentence [Video]

Lil Wayne Could Face A 10 Year Prison Sentence

Rapper Lil Wayne could be facing a lengthy prison sentence. Nearly a year after the initial incident, Lil Wayne 's gun possession has resulted in his being charged with a federal offense. According..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Need2Know: Iota Weakens, Lil Wayne Gun Charge & NFL's Black Refs [Video]

Need2Know: Iota Weakens, Lil Wayne Gun Charge & NFL's Black Refs

These are the headlines you Need2Know for Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 01:42Published
Lil Wayne hit with federal weapons charge in Florida [Video]

Lil Wayne hit with federal weapons charge in Florida

The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida has charged Lil Wayne with a federal weapons charge.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published

Related news from verified sources

Gevo hails United Airlines pledge to include sustainable aviation fuel in its bid to reduce greenhouse emissions

 Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) (FRA:ZGV3), the next-generation 'low-carbon' fuel company, hailed on Friday news that major US carrier United Airlines Holdings Inc...
Proactive Investors

Boeing’s 737 Max prepares for long haul to recovery

 Jet’s return to skies closes dire chapter and reignites competition in hottest segment of aviation market
FT.com

Boeing tanker drone built with parts from suppliers in Everett soars in test flight

 The jet maker said future flights of its MQ-25 Stingray will continue to test aerodynamics of the aircraft, which includes landing gear from Héroux-Devtek Inc....
bizjournals Also reported by •Japan Today