Dionne Warwick Throwing 80th Birthday Party to Fight Hunger in America

Friday, 11 December 2020
Dionne Warwick's calling on her A-list friends to help celebrate her 80th birthday ... which is doubling as a fundraiser for an important cause. The legendary singer hopped on "TMZ Live" Friday to dish deets on her Holiday Musical Birthday…
Video Credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: Dionne Warwick Gets Ready For 80th Birthday And Virtual Concert

Dionne Warwick Gets Ready For 80th Birthday And Virtual Concert 03:17

 Celebrating her 80th birthday on Dec. 12, legendary songstress Dionne Warwick is showing no sign of slowing down as she gears up for her annual Christmas concert, which will be virtual this year. She joins forces with the charitable organization "Hunger Not Impossible" for the event. Plus, she talks...

ShowBiz Minute: Franklin, Warwick, Lauper

 Women's Hall of Fame honors Aretha Franklin, Toni Morrison; Dionne Warwick's virtual birthday concert will raise funds for charity; Stars join Cyndi Lauper's..
USATODAY.com

Chance the Rapper, Dionne Warwick share wholesome Twitter exchange: 'I am now Dionne the Singer'

 Dionne Warwick has some questions, and Chance the Rapper is all too happy to answer them.
USATODAY.com

Chance the Rapper Freaked Out by Dionne Warwick

 Chance the Rapper is a study in redundancy ... this according to none other than Dionne Warwick, and her words sent Chance into orbit!!! Dionne tweeted Saturday..
TMZ.com

Dionne Warwick on her viral PlayStation 5 tweet

 Dionne Warwick sent her social media fans into a frenzy when she hilariously denied a stranger's request to buy him a PlayStation 5. The legendary singer is..
USATODAY.com

