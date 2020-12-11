Dionne Warwick Throwing 80th Birthday Party to Fight Hunger in America
Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Dionne Warwick's calling on her A-list friends to help celebrate her 80th birthday ... which is doubling as a fundraiser for an important cause. The legendary singer hopped on "TMZ Live" Friday to dish deets on her Holiday Musical Birthday…
Dionne Warwick's calling on her A-list friends to help celebrate her 80th birthday ... which is doubling as a fundraiser for an important cause. The legendary singer hopped on "TMZ Live" Friday to dish deets on her Holiday Musical Birthday…
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Dionne Warwick American singer, actress and TV show host
ShowBiz Minute: Franklin, Warwick, LauperWomen's Hall of Fame honors Aretha Franklin, Toni Morrison; Dionne Warwick's virtual birthday concert will raise funds for charity; Stars join Cyndi Lauper's..
USATODAY.com
Chance the Rapper, Dionne Warwick share wholesome Twitter exchange: 'I am now Dionne the Singer'Dionne Warwick has some questions, and Chance the Rapper is all too happy to answer them.
USATODAY.com
Chance the Rapper Freaked Out by Dionne WarwickChance the Rapper is a study in redundancy ... this according to none other than Dionne Warwick, and her words sent Chance into orbit!!! Dionne tweeted Saturday..
TMZ.com
Dionne Warwick on her viral PlayStation 5 tweetDionne Warwick sent her social media fans into a frenzy when she hilariously denied a stranger's request to buy him a PlayStation 5. The legendary singer is..
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources