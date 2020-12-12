Youth Football Coach Will Be Charged with Child Abuse Over Viral Video, Prosectors Say
Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
The youth football coach who smacked a 9-year-old player TWICE will be hit with child abuse charges, prosecutors announced. "The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office along with our local state attorney’s office have reviewed this case and the…
