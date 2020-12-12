Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Youth Football Coach Will Be Charged with Child Abuse Over Viral Video, Prosectors Say

TMZ.com Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
The youth football coach who smacked a 9-year-old player TWICE will be hit with child abuse charges, prosecutors announced. "The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office along with our local state attorney’s office have reviewed this case and the…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: Lancaster Father Charged In Decapitation Of Son, Daughter

Lancaster Father Charged In Decapitation Of Son, Daughter 00:44

 Maurice Jewel Taylor Sr., a 34-year-old personal trainer, has been charged with two felony counts each of murder and child abuse under circumstances likely to cause great bodily injury or death.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Osceola County Sheriff's Office Osceola County Sheriff's Office


Related videos from verified sources

Kristen Knight Compares Abuser DJ Erik Morillo To ‘Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde’: Watch [Video]

Kristen Knight Compares Abuser DJ Erik Morillo To ‘Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde’: Watch

Just a few months after "I Like To Move It" DJ Erick Morillo died of acute ketamine toxicity in Florida following sexual assault allegations, DJ Kristen Knight got candid about what the musical artist..

Credit: OK Magazine     Duration: 00:34Published