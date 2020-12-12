Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Azealia Banks Accuses FKA twigs of 'Reaching for the Coin' With Shia LaBeouf Assault Lawsuit

AceShowbiz Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
The '212' hitmaker calls the British songstress 'corny' for suing her ex-boyfriend of sexual battery, insinuating that the 'Good to Love' singer tries to pocket money from the 'Transformers' star.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: FKA Twigs Sues Shia LaBeouf for Sexual Battery and Assault

FKA Twigs Sues Shia LaBeouf for Sexual Battery and Assault 01:22

 FKA Twigs Sues Shia LaBeouf for Sexual Battery and Assault. FKA twigs has filed a lawsuit against her former boyfriend, Shia LaBeouf. . Twigs alleges that LaBeouf subjected her to sexual battery, assault, emotional distress and “relentless abuse” throughout their relationship. According to...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

FKA Twigs has filed a lawsuit against ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf [Video]

FKA Twigs has filed a lawsuit against ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf

FKA Twigs has filed a lawsuit against Shia LaBeouf, whom she has accused of sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress during the course of their brief relationship in 2019.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 03:12Published

Related news from verified sources

FKA Twigs Sues Ex-Boyfriend Shia LaBeouf Over Alleged Assault and Sexual Battery

FKA Twigs Sues Ex-Boyfriend Shia LaBeouf Over Alleged Assault and Sexual Battery Shia LaBeouf has been accused by musician and former girlfriend FKA Twigs of assault, sexual battery and fostering an abusive relationship in a lawsuit filed in...
The Wrap

FKA twigs Accuses Shia LaBeouf of Sexual Battery and Assault in Lawsuit

FKA twigs Accuses Shia LaBeouf of Sexual Battery and Assault in Lawsuit Musician FKA twigs accused actor Shia LaBeouf of sexual battery, assault and emotional abuse in a lawsuit reported by the New York Times on Friday. FKA twigs,...
Mediaite

FKA Twigs sues ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf for alleged sexual battery and ‘relentless’ assault

 FKA twigs is suing her former boyfriend Shia LaBeouf for sexual battery, assault and emotional distress after he, she claimed in a lawsuit, knowingly gave her a...
PinkNews Also reported by •OK! MagazineNYTimes.comAceShowbiz